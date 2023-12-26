In 2024 KTM RC 125 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 KTM RC 125 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
KTM RC 125 Price starts at Rs 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler Price starts at Rs 2.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
RC 125 engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm.
On the other hand, Scrambler engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm & 28.2 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively.
KTM offers the RC 125 in 1 colour.
Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler in 1 colour.
The RC 125 mileage is around 45.87 kmpl.
The Scrambler mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less