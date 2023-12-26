Saved Articles

KTM RC 125 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler

In 2024 KTM RC 125 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

RC 125
KTM RC 125
BS6
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scrambler
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler
Single Tone
₹2.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
47.2 mm65 mm
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 8000 rpm28.2 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc334 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi-Disc-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHCSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
58 mm81 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,07,5742,31,776
Ex-Showroom Price
1,80,5382,04,900
RTO
14,77316,392
Insurance
8,21910,484
Accessories Charges
4,0440
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,4614,981

