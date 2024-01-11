In 2024 KTM RC 125 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 KTM RC 125 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 125 Price starts at Rs 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 125 engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm & 29 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 in 1 colour. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Roadster in 1 colour. The RC 125 mileage is around 45.87 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 28.53 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less