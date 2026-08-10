In 2026 KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
RC 125 [2021-2025] vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rc 125 [2021-2025]
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|KTM
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41 kmpl
|43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|14.5 PS PS
|18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS