In 2023 KTM RC 125 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 125 Price starts at Rs 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 125 engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm & 13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 6 colours. The RC 125 mileage is around 45.87 kmpl. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.