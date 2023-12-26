Saved Articles

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesRC 125 vs FZS-FI V3

KTM RC 125 vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2023 KTM RC 125 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

RC 125
KTM RC 125
BS6
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
STD Bluetooth
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
47.2 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 8000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc149 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi-DiscWet, multi-disc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHCAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6-Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
58 mm57.3 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,07,5741,38,241
Ex-Showroom Price
1,80,5381,21,400
RTO
14,7739,712
Insurance
8,2197,129
Accessories Charges
4,0440
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,4612,971

