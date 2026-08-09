In 2026 KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, FZ 25 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the FZ 25 [2020-2023] in 2 colours. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl. The FZ 25 [2020-2023] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
RC 125 [2021-2025] vs FZ 25 [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rc 125 [2021-2025]
|Fz 25 [2020-2023]
|Brand
|KTM
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|14.5 PS PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS