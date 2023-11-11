In 2024 KTM RC 125 or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 KTM RC 125 or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 125 Price starts at Rs 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 125 engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 in 1 colour. The RC 125 mileage is around 45.87 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less