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HomeCompare BikesRC 125 [2021-2025] vs VXL 125

KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] vs Vespa VXL 125

In 2026 KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
RC 125 [2021-2025] vs VXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rc 125 [2021-2025] Vxl 125
BrandKTMVespa
Price₹ 1.92 Lakhs₹ 1.31 Lakhs
Mileage41 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc124 cc
Power14.5 PS PS9.78 PS PS

Filters
RC 125 [2021-2025]
KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]
STD
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
STD
₹1.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 L7.4 L
Length
1977 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
158 mm155 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
835 mm770 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 110/70 - R17, Rear: 150/60 - R17Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
500 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm
Stroke
47.2 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 8000 rpm10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc124.45
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, FI EngineSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Clutch
Wet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuatedCentrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
6 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm52 mm
Chassis
Steel trellis frame, powder coated-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
WP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameterAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Rear Suspension
WP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustableDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Supermoto ABS, Lubrication - Forced, Wet sump, Sub Frame - Newly engineered bolt-on subframe, View Gear Position in Display, Set Your Shift & Rpm, View DTE, Averegr Speed, Fuel ConsumptionAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
New LCD Dash Display-
Battery Capacity
12 V / 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,14,0751,48,760
Ex-Showroom Price
1,91,7951,30,951
RTO
15,88010,476
Insurance
6,4007,333
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6013,197

VXL 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Vespa VXL 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹1.31 - 1.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
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