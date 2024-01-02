Saved Articles

KTM RC 125 vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2024 KTM RC 125 or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

RC 125
KTM RC 125
BS6
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Stroke
47.2 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 8000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc149.5 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi-DiscAutomatic
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHCSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
6-SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
58 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,07,5741,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
1,80,5381,37,972
RTO
14,77311,037
Insurance
8,2197,375
Accessories Charges
4,0440
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,4613,361

