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HomeCompare BikesRC 125 [2021-2025] vs iQube

KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] vs TVS iQube

In 2026 KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
RC 125 [2021-2025] vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rc 125 [2021-2025] Iqube
BrandKTMTVS
Price₹ 1.92 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-74-212 km/charge
Mileage41 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
RC 125 [2021-2025]
KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]
STD
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 L-
Length
1977 mm1805 mm
Ground Clearance
158 mm157 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
835 mm-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
17 inch-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front: 110/70 - R17, Rear: 150/60 - R17-
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
500 km94 km
Max Speed
120 kmph77 kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Stroke
47.2 mm-
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 8000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
124.7 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, FI Engine-
Clutch
Wet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuated-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start Only-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
58 mm-
Chassis
Steel trellis frame, powder coated-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
WP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameter-
Rear Suspension
WP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustable-
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Supermoto ABS, Lubrication - Forced, Wet sump, Sub Frame - Newly engineered bolt-on subframe, View Gear Position in Display, Set Your Shift & Rpm, View DTE, Averegr Speed, Fuel Consumption-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
New LCD Dash Display5 Inch TFT
Battery Capacity
12 V / 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,14,0751,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
1,91,7951,11,422
RTO
15,8800
Insurance
6,4005,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6012,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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