KTM RC 125 vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2023 KTM RC 125 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

RC 125
KTM RC 125
BS6
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
47.2 mm-
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 8000 rpm13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
124.7 cc159.7 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi-DiscSlipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHCSI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6-Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,07,5741,39,671
Ex-Showroom Price
1,80,5381,19,420
RTO
14,7739,553
Insurance
8,21910,698
Accessories Charges
4,0440
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,4613,002

