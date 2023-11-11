In 2023 KTM RC 125 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 KTM RC 125 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
KTM RC 125 Price starts at Rs 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
RC 125 engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm.
On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm & 13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively.
KTM offers the RC 125 in 1 colour.
TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours.
The RC 125 mileage is around 45.87 kmpl.
The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less