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HomeCompare BikesRC 125 [2021-2025] vs Apache RTR 160

KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2026 KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
RC 125 [2021-2025] vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rc 125 [2021-2025] Apache rtr 160
BrandKTMTVS
Price₹ 1.92 Lakhs₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Mileage41 kmpl47 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc159.7 cc
Power14.5 PS PS16.04 PS PS

Filters
RC 125 [2021-2025]
KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]
STD
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Visual Comparison

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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 L12 L
Length
1977 mm2085 mm
Ground Clearance
158 mm180 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg137 kg
Saddle Height
835 mm790 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 110/70 - R17, Rear: 150/60 - R17Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
500 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph107 kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
47.2 mm-
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 8000 rpm13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc159.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, FI EngineSI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Clutch
Wet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuatedSlipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm-
Chassis
Steel trellis frame, powder coated-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
WP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameterTelescopic forks
Rear Suspension
WP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustableMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Supermoto ABS, Lubrication - Forced, Wet sump, Sub Frame - Newly engineered bolt-on subframe, View Gear Position in Display, Set Your Shift & Rpm, View DTE, Averegr Speed, Fuel Consumption(Maximum Speed - Urban/Rain Mode - 97 kmph), (Maximum Power - Urban/Rain Mode - 13.32 PS @ 8000 rpm), (Maximum Torque - Urban/Rain Mode - 12.7 Nm @ 6500 rpm), Position Lamp, Roto Petal Disc Brake, Brake Fluid - DOT 3/DOT 4, Glide Through Technology
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
New LCD Dash DisplayYes
Battery Capacity
12 V / 8 Ah12V / 6 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenAHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position Lamp
Battery Type
Lead AcidLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,14,0751,32,642
Ex-Showroom Price
1,91,7951,12,190
RTO
15,8808,975
Insurance
6,40011,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6012,850

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KTM Duke 125 and RC 125 are facing the end of the road in the Indian market from April 2025.
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