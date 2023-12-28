Saved Articles

KTM RC 125 vs Tork Motors Kratos

In 2024 KTM RC 125 or Tork Motors Kratos choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

RC 125
KTM RC 125
BS6
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Kratos
Tork Motors Kratos
STD
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Stroke
47.2 mm-
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 8000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveMid Drive Electric Motor
Displacement
124.7 cc-
Clutch
Wet Multi-Disc-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
58 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,07,5741,42,187
Ex-Showroom Price
1,80,5381,32,499
RTO
14,7731,500
Insurance
8,2198,188
Accessories Charges
4,0440
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,4613,056

    Latest News

    Tork Kratos R is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.87 lakh, while the Kratos Urban is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.67 lakh (ex-showroom, after FAME II subsidy)
    Buying a Tork Kratos R before December 31 can save you 22,000. Here's how
    28 Dec 2023
    TVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider track test review: Commuter for the young at heart
    11 Jan 2024
    Aprilia RS 457 is priced higher than the KTM RC 390 but it also comes with a more powerful engine.
    Aprilia RS 457 vs KTM RC 390: Which one should you buy?
    13 Dec 2023
    Tork has rolled out its final set of benefits for 2023 that includes a service bundle worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,500, in addition to the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,000 cash discount
    Tork increases year-end benefits up to 32,500 on Kratos R. Check them out
    29 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
    Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
    23 Mar 2022
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
    16 Sept 2021
    2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India.
    2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India
    18 Jun 2021
    View all
     