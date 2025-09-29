In 2026 KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] or Suzuki V-Strom SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom SX engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl. The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl.
RC 125 [2021-2025] vs V-Strom SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rc 125 [2021-2025]
|V-strom sx
|Brand
|KTM
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41 kmpl
|32 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|14.5 PS PS
|26.5 PS PS