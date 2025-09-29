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HomeCompare BikesRC 125 [2021-2025] vs V-Strom SX

KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] vs Suzuki V-Strom SX

In 2026 KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] or Suzuki V-Strom SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom SX engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl. The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl.
RC 125 [2021-2025] vs V-Strom SX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rc 125 [2021-2025] V-strom sx
BrandKTMSuzuki
Price₹ 1.92 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage41 kmpl32 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc249 cc
Power14.5 PS PS26.5 PS PS

Filters
RC 125 [2021-2025]
KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]
STD
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
V-Strom SX
Suzuki V-Strom SX
STD
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 L12 l
Length
1977 mm2180 mm
Ground Clearance
158 mm205 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg167 kg
Saddle Height
835 mm835 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-482.6 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front: 110/70 - R17, Rear: 150/60 - R17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
500 km432 km
Max Speed
120 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
Stroke
47.2 mm54.9 mm
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 8000 rpm22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc249 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, FI Engine4-stroke, Single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC
Clutch
Wet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuated-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm76.0 mm
Chassis
Steel trellis frame, powder coated-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
WP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameter-
Rear Suspension
WP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustable-
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Supermoto ABS, Lubrication - Forced, Wet sump, Sub Frame - Newly engineered bolt-on subframe, View Gear Position in Display, Set Your Shift & Rpm, View DTE, Averegr Speed, Fuel ConsumptionLubrication System - Wet sump, RakeTrail - 97 mm, ETA Update, Miss Call Alert & Caller id, Whatsapp Alert, Phone Battery Level Display, Turn-By-Turn Navigation, Suzuki Eco Performance, Suzuki Oil Cooling System
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
New LCD Dash DisplayYes
Battery Capacity
12 V / 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,14,0752,31,475
Ex-Showroom Price
1,91,7951,98,018
RTO
15,88018,641
Insurance
6,40014,816
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6014,975

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