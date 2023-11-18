In 2024 KTM RC 125 or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 KTM RC 125 or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
KTM RC 125 Price starts at Rs 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs 1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
RC 125 engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm.
On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm & 22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm respectively.
KTM offers the RC 125 in 1 colour.
Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours.
The RC 125 mileage is around 45.87 kmpl.
The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
