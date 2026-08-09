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HomeCompare BikesRC 125 [2021-2025] vs SSeagun

KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] vs Seeka SSeagun

In 2026 KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] or Seeka SSeagun choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Seeka SSeagun Price starts at Rs. 1.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl. SSeagun has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
RC 125 [2021-2025] vs SSeagun Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rc 125 [2021-2025] Sseagun
BrandKTMSeeka
Price₹ 1.92 Lakhs₹ 1.52 Lakhs
Range-150 km/charge
Mileage41 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3-7 Hours

Filters
RC 125 [2021-2025]
KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]
STD
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SSeagun
Seeka SSeagun
STD
₹1.52 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 L-
Length
1977 mm-
Ground Clearance
158 mm-
Kerb Weight
160 kg-
Saddle Height
835 mm-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front: 110/70 - R17, Rear: 150/60 - R17Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
500 km150 km
Max Speed
120 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Stroke
47.2 mm-
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 8000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.7 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, FI Engine-
Clutch
Wet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuated-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
58 mm-
Chassis
Steel trellis frame, powder coated-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
WP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameter-
Rear Suspension
WP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustable-
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Supermoto ABS, Lubrication - Forced, Wet sump, Sub Frame - Newly engineered bolt-on subframe, View Gear Position in Display, Set Your Shift & Rpm, View DTE, Averegr Speed, Fuel ConsumptionSinewave Controller
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
New LCD Dash DisplayYes
Battery Capacity
12 V / 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,14,0751,57,986
Ex-Showroom Price
1,91,7951,52,000
RTO
15,8800
Insurance
6,4005,986
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6013,395

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