In 2026 KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
RC 125 [2021-2025] vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rc 125 [2021-2025]
|Scram 411 [2022-2025]
|Brand
|KTM
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|₹ 2.06 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41 kmpl
|38.23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|14.5 PS PS
|24.31 PS PS