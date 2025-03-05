In 2026 KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
RC 125 [2021-2025] vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rc 125 [2021-2025]
|Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|KTM
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41 kmpl
|38.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|346 cc
|Power
|14.5 PS PS
|19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS