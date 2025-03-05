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HomeCompare BikesRC 125 [2021-2025] vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

In 2026 KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
RC 125 [2021-2025] vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rc 125 [2021-2025] Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
BrandKTMRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.92 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Mileage41 kmpl38.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc346 cc
Power14.5 PS PS19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS

Filters
RC 125 [2021-2025]
KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]
STD
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 L13.5 L
Length
1977 mm2170 mm
Ground Clearance
158 mm135 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg186 kg
Saddle Height
835 mm800 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 110/70 - R17, Rear: 150/60 - R17Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
500 km
Max Speed
120 kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
Stroke
47.2 mm90 mm
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 8000 rpm28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc346 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, FI EngineSingle cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection
Clutch
Wet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuatedWet multiplate (6 plates)
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
58 mm70 mm
Chassis
Steel trellis frame, powder coatedSingle downtube, using engine as stressed member
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
WP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameterTelescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Rear Suspension
WP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustableTwin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Supermoto ABS, Lubrication - Forced, Wet sump, Sub Frame - Newly engineered bolt-on subframe, View Gear Position in Display, Set Your Shift & Rpm, View DTE, Averegr Speed, Fuel Consumption-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
New LCD Dash Display-
Battery Capacity
12 V / 8 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Lead AcidVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,14,0751,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
1,91,7951,38,726
RTO
15,88011,728
Insurance
6,4008,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6013,413

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