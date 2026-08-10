In 2026 KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] or Rowwet Trono choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Rowwet Trono Price starts at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl. Trono has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
RC 125 [2021-2025] vs Trono Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rc 125 [2021-2025]
|Trono
|Brand
|KTM
|Rowwet
|Price
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|₹ 1.81 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|130 km/charge
|Mileage
|41 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours (100%)