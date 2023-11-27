In 2024 KTM RC 125 or PURE EV Epluto 7G Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 KTM RC 125 or PURE EV Epluto 7G Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 125 Price starts at 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Price starts at 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 125 engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm. KTM offers the RC 125 in 1 colour. The RC 125 mileage is around 45.87 kmpl. Epluto 7G Max has a range of up to 150-201 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less