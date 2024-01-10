In 2024 KTM RC 125 or Ola Electric S1 Air choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 KTM RC 125 or Ola Electric S1 Air choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 125 Price starts at 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 125 engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, S1 Air engine makes power & torque 6000 W & 58 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 in 1 colour. The RC 125 mileage is around 45.87 kmpl. S1 Air has a range of up to 101 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less