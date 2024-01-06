Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

KTM RC 125 vs Maruthisan MS 3.0

In 2024 KTM RC 125 or Maruthisan MS 3.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
RC 125
KTM RC 125
BS6
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MS 3.0
Maruthisan MS 3.0
60 V, 30 Ah
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Stroke
47.2 mm-
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 8000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.7 cc-
Clutch
Wet Multi-Disc-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
58 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,07,5741,55,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,80,5381,48,528
RTO
14,7732,122
Insurance
8,2194,350
Accessories Charges
4,0440
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,4613,331

