Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesRC 125 vs Beat

KTM RC 125 vs Maruthisan Beat

In 2024 KTM RC 125 or Maruthisan Beat choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
RC 125
KTM RC 125
BS6
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Beat
Maruthisan Beat
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Stroke
47.2 mm-
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 8000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.7 cc-
Clutch
Wet Multi-Disc-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
58 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,07,5741,77,276
Ex-Showroom Price
1,80,5381,70,263
RTO
14,7732,122
Insurance
8,2194,891
Accessories Charges
4,0440
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,4613,810

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 for Europe is built at the brand's Tamil Nadu-based plant and exported overseas
    Made in India 2024 Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 launched in Europe
    11 Nov 2023
    TVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider track test review: Commuter for the young at heart
    11 Jan 2024
    TVS X, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer's latest EV with premium performance scooter, will be sold in European markets along with seven other models from January 2024.
    TVS Motor expands footprint to Europe, ties up with distributor Emil Frey to sell its two-wheelers
    17 Nov 2023
    Aprilia RS 457 is priced higher than the KTM RC 390 but it also comes with a more powerful engine.
    Aprilia RS 457 vs KTM RC 390: Which one should you buy?
    13 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
    16 Sept 2021
    Here is what Honda’s new BS6-complaint SP 125 motorcycle looks like
    Here is what Honda’s new BS6-complaint SP 125 motorcycle looks like
    16 Nov 2019
    2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India.
    2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India
    18 Jun 2021
    View all
     