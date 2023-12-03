Saved Articles

KTM RC 125 vs Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6

In 2024 KTM RC 125 or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

RC 125
KTM RC 125
BS6
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm
Stroke
47.2 mm65 mm
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 8000 rpm25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc294.72 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi-DiscWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHCLiquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine, 1 Cylinder; DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
58 mm76 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,07,5742,26,292
Ex-Showroom Price
1,80,5381,99,900
RTO
14,77315,992
Insurance
8,21910,400
Accessories Charges
4,0440
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,4614,863

