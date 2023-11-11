In 2024 KTM RC 125 or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 KTM RC 125 or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 125 Price starts at Rs 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RC 125 engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25 PS @ 10000 rpm & 19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 in 1 colour. KTM offers the RC 200 in 1 colour. The RC 125 mileage is around 45.87 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 31.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less