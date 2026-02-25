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HomeCompare BikesRC 125 [2021-2025] vs 250 Duke

KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] vs KTM 250 Duke

In 2026 KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] or KTM 250 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price). RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, 250 Duke engine makes power & torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl. The 250 Duke mileage is around 41.0 kmpl.
RC 125 [2021-2025] vs 250 Duke Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rc 125 [2021-2025] 250 duke
BrandKTMKTM
Price₹ 1.92 Lakhs₹ 2.05 Lakhs
Mileage41 kmpl41.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc248 cc
Power14.5 PS PS30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS

Filters
RC 125 [2021-2025]
KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]
STD
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke
BS6
₹2.05 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 L13.5 L
Length
1977 mm-
Ground Clearance
158 mm185 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg-
Saddle Height
835 mm830 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 110/70 - R17, Rear: 150/60 - R17Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
500 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph-
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm30 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
47.2 mm61.1 mm
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 8000 rpm24 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc248.8 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, FI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
Clutch
Wet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuatedAssist &amp; Slipper
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
58 mm72 mm
Chassis
Steel trellis frame, powder coatedSplit Steel Trellis Frame
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
WP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameterWP-Open Cartridge USD Ø 43 mm
Rear Suspension
WP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustableWP-Monoshock
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
Digital-
Additional Features
Supermoto ABS, Lubrication - Forced, Wet sump, Sub Frame - Newly engineered bolt-on subframe, View Gear Position in Display, Set Your Shift & Rpm, View DTE, Averegr Speed, Fuel Consumption-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
New LCD Dash Display-
Battery Capacity
12 V / 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,14,0752,63,327
Ex-Showroom Price
1,91,7952,28,736
RTO
15,88018,629
Insurance
6,40011,918
Accessories Charges
04,044
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6015,659

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