In 2026 KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] or KTM 250 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price). RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, 250 Duke engine makes power & torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl. The 250 Duke mileage is around 41.0 kmpl.
RC 125 [2021-2025] vs 250 Duke Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rc 125 [2021-2025]
|250 duke
|Brand
|KTM
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|₹ 2.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41 kmpl
|41.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|248 cc
|Power
|14.5 PS PS
|30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS