In 2026 KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] or KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (last recorded price). RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, 125 Duke [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. KTM offers the 125 Duke [2018-2025] in 1 colour. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl. The 125 Duke [2018-2025] mileage is around 46.92 kmpl.
RC 125 [2021-2025] vs 125 Duke [2018-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rc 125 [2021-2025]
|125 duke [2018-2025]
|Brand
|KTM
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|₹ 1.81 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41 kmpl
|46.92 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|14.5 PS PS
|14.5 PS PS