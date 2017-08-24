Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm
|24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
|Stroke
|60 mm
|86 mm
|Max Torque
|37 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|Contactless, Controlled, Fully Electronic Ignition System With Digital Ignition Timing Adjustment
|Digital Electronic Ignition
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|373.2 cc
|411 cc
|Clutch
|Assist & Slipper
|Wet Multi Plate
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|-
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|5-Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|89 mm
|78 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹3,28,766
|₹2,37,609
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,87,545
|₹2,03,085
|RTO
|₹23,003
|₹16,777
|Insurance
|₹18,218
|₹17,747
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹7,066
|₹5,107
I have been using this bike for over a year now and as the Dukes are famously known as it is an absolute Pocket Rocket......