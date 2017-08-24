HT Auto
KTM 390 Duke vs Royal Enfield Scram 411

₹2.58 Lakhs*
₹2.03 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
60 mm86 mm
Max Torque
37 Nm @ 7000 rpm32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Contactless, Controlled, Fully Electronic Ignition System With Digital Ignition Timing AdjustmentDigital Electronic Ignition
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
373.2 cc411 cc
Clutch
Assist & SlipperWet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
89 mm78 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,28,7662,37,609
Ex-Showroom Price
2,87,5452,03,085
RTO
23,00316,777
Insurance
18,21817,747
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,0665,107
