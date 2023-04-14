HT Auto
Compare Bikes390 Adventure X vs Yezdi Adventure

KTM 390 Adventure X vs Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

390 Adventure X
KTM 390 Adventure X
STD
₹2.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Yezdi Adventure
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Adventure Slick Silver
₹2.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
42.9 bhp @ 9,000 rpm30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm65 mm
Max Torque
37 Nm @ 7000 rpm29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
373 cc334 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC EngineSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
PASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically Operated-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
89 mm81 mm
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,25,6652,37,260
Ex-Showroom Price
2,80,0002,09,900
RTO
23,90016,792
Insurance
21,76510,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,9995,099

