|Max Power
|42.9 bhp @ 9,000 rpm
|30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
|Stroke
|60 mm
|65 mm
|Max Torque
|37 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|373 cc
|334 cc
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC Engine
|Single cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Clutch
|PASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically Operated
|-
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|6 Speed
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|89 mm
|81 mm
|On-Road Price
|₹3,25,665
|₹2,37,260
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,80,000
|₹2,09,900
|RTO
|₹23,900
|₹16,792
|Insurance
|₹21,765
|₹10,568
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹6,999
|₹5,099