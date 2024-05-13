In 2024 KTM 390 Adventure X or Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of
their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
KTM 390 Adventure X Price starts at Rs. 2.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Price starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
390 Adventure X engine makes power and torque 42.9 bhp @ 9 & 37 Nm @ 7000 rpm.
On the other hand, F77 Mach 2 engine makes power & torque 36.2-40.2 hp PS & 90-100 Nm respectively.
KTM offers the 390 Adventure X in 1 colour.
The 390 Adventure X mileage is around 28 kmpl.
F77 Mach 2 has a range of up to 211-323 km/charge.