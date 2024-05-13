HT Auto
KTM 390 Adventure X vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

In 2024 KTM 390 Adventure X or Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 390 Adventure X Price starts at Rs. 2.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Price starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 390 Adventure X engine makes power and torque 42.9 bhp @ 9 & 37 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, F77 Mach 2 engine makes power & torque 36.2-40.2 hp PS & 90-100 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 390 Adventure X in 1 colour. The 390 Adventure X mileage is around 28 kmpl. F77 Mach 2 has a range of up to 211-323 km/charge.
390 Adventure X vs F77 Mach 2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 390 adventure x F77 mach 2
BrandKTMUltraviolette
Price₹ 2.8 Lakhs₹ 2.99 Lakhs
Range-211-323 km/charge
Mileage28 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity373 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

390 Adventure X
KTM 390 Adventure X
STD
₹2.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
F77 Mach 2
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2
STD
₹2.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
42.9 bhp @ 9,000 rpm27 kW
Stroke
60 mm-
Max Torque
37 Nm @ 7000 rpm90 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
373 cc-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC Engine-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
PASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically Operated-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
89 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :- 130/80-17Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L-
Ground Clearance
200 mm160 mm
Length
2154 mm-
Wheelbase
1430 mm1340 mm
Kerb Weight
177 kg197 kg
Height
1400 mm-
Saddle Height
855 mm800 mm
Width
900 mm-
Chassis
Steel Trellis Frame, Powder Coated-
Rear Suspension
WP Apex Shock AbsorberMonoshock - preload adjustable
Front Suspension
WP Apex 43 mm Upside DownUpside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mm. Preload adjustable
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Internet Connectivity
NoYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothBluetooth,WiFi
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Toothed Footpegs, Turn-by-turn navigation (Optional),Riding Mode - Glide | Combat | Ballistic, Dynamic stability control, Park assist, Find my vehicle, Deep sleep, Throttle control, GPS
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V/8 Ah7.1 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,25,6652,99,000
Ex-Showroom Price
2,80,0002,99,000
RTO
23,9000
Insurance
21,7650
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,9996,426

