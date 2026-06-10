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HomeCompare Bikes390 Adventure X[2023-2025] vs F77 [2022-2024]

KTM 390 Adventure X[2023-2025] vs Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]

In 2026 KTM 390 Adventure X[2023-2025] or Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 390 Adventure X[2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). 390 Adventure X[2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm. KTM offers the 390 Adventure X[2023-2025] in 1 colour. Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. The 390 Adventure X[2023-2025] mileage is around 30 kmpl. F77 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 307 km/charge.
390 Adventure X[2023-2025] vs F77 [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 390 adventure x[2023-2025] F77 [2022-2024]
BrandKTMUltraviolette
Price₹ 2.84 Lakhs₹ 3.8 Lakhs
Range-307 km/charge
Mileage30 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity373 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
390 Adventure X[2023-2025]
KTM 390 Adventure X[2023-2025]
STD
₹2.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
F77 [2022-2024]
Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]
STD
₹3.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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KTM 390 Adventure X[2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Seat
Rear Right View
Front Brake View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L-
Ground Clearance
200 mm160 mm
Length
2154 mm-
Wheelbase
1430 mm1340 mm
Kerb Weight
177 kg197 kg
Height
1400 mm-
Saddle Height
855 mm800 mm
Width
900 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :- 130/80-17Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
406 Km206 km/charge
Max Speed
180 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Stroke
60 mm-
Max Torque
37 Nm @ 7000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
373 cc-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC Engine-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
PASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically Operated-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 SpeedSingle reduction helical gear box
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
89 mm-
Chassis
Steel Trellis Frame, Powder CoatedSteel Trellis with Aluminium Bulk Head
Rear Suspension
WP Apex Shock AbsorberMonoshock - preload adjustable
Front Suspension
WP Apex 43 mm Upside DownUpside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Music Control
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Internet Connectivity
NoYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothBluetooth,WiFi
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Toothed Footpegs, Turn-by-turn navigation (Optional),Additional Features Of VariantRide Modes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V/8 Ah7.1 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,27,5363,99,632
Ex-Showroom Price
2,83,7963,80,000
RTO
23,2400
Insurance
20,50019,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,0408,589

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Latest Car & Bike News

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10 Jun 2026
The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Plus adds the electronics package from the 390 Adventure S bringing key features and a livelier throttle response
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The new KTM 390 Adventure X features a fuel tank capacity of 14.5 litres which according to KTM's claims allow it to cover a distance upwards of 500 kilometres.
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7 Feb 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R unveiled at India Bike Week: Engine, features, price launch details
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 1290 Super ADventure S motorcycle rivals the likes BMW R 1300 GS and Ducati Multistrada V4. It is aimed towards those looking for a tourer bike.
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S launched. What the second most expensive KTM in India offers
15 Nov 2024
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