KTM 390 Adventure X or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 390 Adventure X Price starts at Rs 2.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at Rs 2.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 390 Adventure X engine makes power and torque 42.9 bhp @ 9,000 rpm & 37 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 310 engine makes power & torque 35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm & 28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm respectively. KTM offers the 390 Adventure X in 1 colour. The 390 Adventure X mileage is around 28 kmpl. The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl.