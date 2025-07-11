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HomeCompare Bikes390 Adventure X[2023-2025] vs Continental GT 650

KTM 390 Adventure X[2023-2025] vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

In 2026 KTM 390 Adventure X[2023-2025] or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 390 Adventure X[2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 390 Adventure X[2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm. On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 390 Adventure X[2023-2025] in 1 colour. The 390 Adventure X[2023-2025] mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
390 Adventure X[2023-2025] vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 390 adventure x[2023-2025] Continental gt 650
BrandKTMRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.84 Lakhs₹ 3.53 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl27.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity373 cc647.95 cc
Power43.5 PS PS47 bhp PS

Filters
390 Adventure X[2023-2025]
KTM 390 Adventure X[2023-2025]
STD
₹2.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Rocker Red
₹3.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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KTM 390 Adventure X[2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L12.5 l
Ground Clearance
200 mm174 mm
Length
2154 mm2119 mm
Wheelbase
1430 mm1398 mm
Kerb Weight
177 kg214 kg
Height
1400 mm1067 mm
Saddle Height
855 mm804 mm
Width
900 mm780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :- 130/80-17Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
406 Km-
Max Speed
180 kmph170 kmph
Max Power
43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
60 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
37 Nm @ 7000 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
373 cc647.95 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC EngineInline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
PASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically OperatedWet multi plate
No Of Cylinders
12
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
89 mm78 mm
Chassis
Steel Trellis Frame, Powder Coated-
Rear Suspension
WP Apex Shock AbsorberTwin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload
Front Suspension
WP Apex 43 mm Upside DownTelescopic forks
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
No-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Toothed Footpegs, Turn-by-turn navigation (Optional),Paper element, Forced lubrication, Wet sump with pump driven oil delivery
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V/8 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,27,5364,03,511
Ex-Showroom Price
2,83,7963,53,105
RTO
23,24028,778
Insurance
20,50021,628
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,0408,673
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Value for moneySmooth and torquey engineCan cruise for all day long stress-free

Cons

Service quality is hit or missWeak LED headlampUncomfortable stock seat

Continental GT 650 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Plus adds the electronics package from the 390 Adventure S bringing key features and a livelier throttle response
2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Plus launched with cruise control, riding modes, priced at 3.03 lakh
11 Jul 2025
Royal Enfield unveiled a custom-built Continental GT 650 inspired by BGMI, featuring armored panels, parachute tie-down points, and balloon tyres
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 to drop in BGMI 2026 update
13 Jan 2026
Jason Statham with a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 in Mr. Clean shade.
Hollywood actor, Jason Statham poses with Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
18 Jun 2024
In terms of design, a major difference between the two motorcycles is the cowl. The GT 650 does not come with a cowl from the factory.
Triumph Thruxton 400 vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Price, specs and features compared
9 Aug 2025
The KTM 390 Duke looks sharp, mimicking the bigger Duke range in design. It is one of the most popular naked motorcycles in the Indian market.
390 Adventure X to 390 Duke: 8 KTM Bikes under 3 lakh
1 Mar 2025
The new KTM 390 Adventure X features a fuel tank capacity of 14.5 litres which according to KTM's claims allow it to cover a distance upwards of 500 kilometres.
KTM 390 Adventure X: A no-frills power-packed ADV. Is it better than its rivals?
7 Feb 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R unveiled at India Bike Week: Engine, features, price launch details
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 1290 Super ADventure S motorcycle rivals the likes BMW R 1300 GS and Ducati Multistrada V4. It is aimed towards those looking for a tourer bike.
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S launched. What the second most expensive KTM in India offers
15 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
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