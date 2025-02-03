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HomeCompare Bikes390 Adventure [2020-2025] vs F77 Mach 2

KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

In 2026 KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] or Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 3.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Price starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 390 Adventure [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm. On the other hand, F77 Mach 2 engine makes power & torque 36.2-40.2 bhp W & 90-100 Nm respectively. Ultraviolette offers the F77 Mach 2 in 9 colours. The 390 Adventure [2020-2025] mileage is around 30 kmpl. F77 Mach 2 has a range of up to 211-323 km/charge.
390 Adventure [2020-2025] vs F77 Mach 2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 390 adventure [2020-2025] F77 mach 2
BrandKTMUltraviolette
Price₹ 3.42 Lakhs₹ 2.99 Lakhs
Range-211-323 km/charge
Mileage30 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-7.1 kWh
Engine Capacity373 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

Filters
390 Adventure [2020-2025]
KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025]
STD
₹3.42 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
F77 Mach 2
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2
STD
₹2.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L-
Ground Clearance
200 mm160 mm
Length
2154 mm-
Wheelbase
1430 mm1340 mm
Kerb Weight
1430 mm197 kg
Height
1400 mm-
Saddle Height
855 mm800 mm
Width
900 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelMono & Dual channe
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :- 130/80-17Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
406 km211 km
Max Speed
180 kmph155 kmph
Max Power
43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm27 kW
Stroke
60 mm-
Max Torque
37 Nm @ 7000 rpm90 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
373 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC Engine-
Clutch
PASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically Operated-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
89 mm-
Front Suspension
WP Apex 43 mm Upside DownUpside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mm. Preload adjustable
Rear Suspension
WP Apex Shock AbsorberMonoshock - preload adjustable
Features
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothBluetooth,WiFi
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
DigitalSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Toothed Footpegs, Turn-by-turn navigation (Optional),Riding Mode - Glide | Combat | Ballistic, Dynamic stability control, Park assist, Find my vehicle, Deep sleep, Throttle control, GPS
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
TFTMulti-function 5 Inch TFT
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,90,6572,99,000
Ex-Showroom Price
3,41,8772,99,000
RTO
27,8800
Insurance
20,9000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,3966,426
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with featuresQuick acceleration

Cons

Lacks low-end torqueHigh seat height

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Latest Car & Bike News

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3 Feb 2025
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
The introductory price will remain valid on pre-bookings made before June 3, 2025
Ultraviolette announces foray into UK, Netherlands & Luxembourg with F77 Mach 2
16 Apr 2025
The 390 Adventure looks identical to the 390 Adventure X but the colour schemes are borrowed from the 390 Adventure S.
KTM 390 Adventure with 350cc engine Review: More Affordable, Less Exciting?
9 May 2026
The 2026 KTM 390 Adventure has reached dealerships in a new Ebony Black paint scheme.
2026 KTM 390 Adventure spotted at dealership in new Ebony Black colour option
3 Aug 2026
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Latest Videos

The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R unveiled at India Bike Week: Engine, features, price launch details
9 Dec 2024
Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
8 Jul 2024
KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
5 Jun 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
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23 Jan 2024
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle has been launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.80 lakh. Here is our review whether it is worth the price tag.
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle review
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