In 2026 KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] or Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 3.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Price starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 390 Adventure [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm. On the other hand, F77 Mach 2 engine makes power & torque 36.2-40.2 bhp W & 90-100 Nm respectively. Ultraviolette offers the F77 Mach 2 in 9 colours. The 390 Adventure [2020-2025] mileage is around 30 kmpl. F77 Mach 2 has a range of up to 211-323 km/charge.
390 Adventure [2020-2025] vs F77 Mach 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|390 adventure [2020-2025]
|F77 mach 2
|Brand
|KTM
|Ultraviolette
|Price
|₹ 3.42 Lakhs
|₹ 2.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|211-323 km/charge
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|7.1 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|373 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.