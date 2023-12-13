Saved Articles

KTM 390 Adventure vs Ultraviolette F77

In 2024 KTM 390 Adventure or Ultraviolette F77 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

390 Adventure
KTM 390 Adventure
STD
₹3.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
F77
Ultraviolette F77
STD
₹3.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Stroke
60 mm-
Max Torque
37 Nm @ 7000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
373.2 cc-
Clutch
PASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically Operated-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC Engine-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
6 SpeedSingle reduction helical gear box
Bore
89 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,73,4053,99,632
Ex-Showroom Price
3,28,2863,80,000
RTO
26,2620
Insurance
18,85719,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,0258,589

