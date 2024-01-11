In 2024 KTM 390 Adventure or TVS X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 KTM 390 Adventure or TVS X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
KTM 390 Adventure Price starts at 3.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS X Price starts at 2.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
390 Adventure engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm & 37 Nm @ 7000 rpm.
KTM offers the 390 Adventure in 2 colours.
The 390 Adventure mileage is around 27.9 kmpl.
X has a range of up to 140 km/charge.
...Read More
Read Less