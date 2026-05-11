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HomeCompare Bikes390 Adventure [2020-2025] vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]

KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] vs TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]

In 2026 KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] or TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 3.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). 390 Adventure [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS & 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The 390 Adventure [2020-2025] mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] mileage is around 33.1 kmpl.
390 Adventure [2020-2025] vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 390 adventure [2020-2025] Apache rr 310 [2020-2023]
BrandKTMTVS
Price₹ 3.42 Lakhs₹ 2.45 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl33.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity373 cc312 cc
Power43.5 PS PS34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS

Filters
390 Adventure [2020-2025]
KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025]
STD
₹3.42 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]
TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]
ABS
₹2.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L11 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm180 mm
Length
2154 mm2001 mm
Wheelbase
1430 mm1365 mm
Kerb Weight
1430 mm174 kg
Height
1400 mm1135 mm
Saddle Height
855 mm810 mm
Width
900 mm786 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :- 130/80-17Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :-150/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
406 km-
Max Speed
180 kmph-
Max Power
43.5 PS @ 9000 rpmUrban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
60 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
37 Nm @ 7000 rpmUrban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
373 cc312.2 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC EngineSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI Engine
Clutch
PASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically OperatedWet multi-plate, 7- plate design, RT-Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
89 mm80 mm
Front Suspension
WP Apex 43 mm Upside DownInverted Cartridge Telescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
WP Apex Shock AbsorberTwo Arm Aluminium Die-Cast Swingarm, Mono Tube, Floating Piston Gas Assisted Shock Absorber
Features
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Toothed Footpegs, Turn-by-turn navigation (Optional),SmartXonnect Bluetooth Connectivity, Throttle control, Bore to stroke ratio ( 1.29 ), Brake Fluid ( DOT 4 ), Air Filter, Instrumental Cluster, Ride By Wire Technology
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
TFT5” TFT colored display
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,90,6572,81,231
Ex-Showroom Price
3,41,8772,49,990
RTO
27,88019,999
Insurance
20,90011,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,3966,044
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with featuresQuick acceleration

Cons

Lacks low-end torqueHigh seat height

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The 390 Adventure looks identical to the 390 Adventure X but the colour schemes are borrowed from the 390 Adventure S.
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The 2026 KTM 390 Adventure has reached dealerships in a new Ebony Black paint scheme.
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Latest Videos

The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is now available with new paint schemes, winglets, a bi-directional quickshifter among other key updates.
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The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R unveiled at India Bike Week: Engine, features, price launch details
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2021 TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched in India at a starting price of&nbsp; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh.&nbsp;
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KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
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