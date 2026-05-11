In 2026 KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] or TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 3.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). 390 Adventure [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS & 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The 390 Adventure [2020-2025] mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] mileage is around 33.1 kmpl.
390 Adventure [2020-2025] vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|390 adventure [2020-2025]
|Apache rr 310 [2020-2023]
|Brand
|KTM
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 3.42 Lakhs
|₹ 2.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|33.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|373 cc
|312 cc
|Power
|43.5 PS PS
|34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS