In 2024 KTM 390 Adventure or Triumph Speed 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 KTM 390 Adventure or Triumph Speed 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 390 Adventure Price starts at Rs 3.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed 400 Price starts at Rs 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 390 Adventure engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm & 37 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Speed 400 engine makes power & torque 40 PS @ 8000 rpm & 37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. KTM offers the 390 Adventure in 2 colours. The 390 Adventure mileage is around 27.9 kmpl. The Speed 400 mileage is around 30 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less