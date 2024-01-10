In 2024 KTM 390 Adventure or Triumph Speed 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 KTM 390 Adventure or Triumph Speed 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
KTM 390 Adventure Price starts at Rs 3.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed 400 Price starts at Rs 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
390 Adventure engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm & 37 Nm @ 7000 rpm.
On the other hand, Speed 400 engine makes power & torque 40 PS @ 8000 rpm & 37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
KTM offers the 390 Adventure in 2 colours.
The 390 Adventure mileage is around 27.9 kmpl.
The Speed 400 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
