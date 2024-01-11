In 2024 KTM 390 Adventure or Triumph Scrambler 400 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 KTM 390 Adventure or Triumph Scrambler 400 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 390 Adventure Price starts at Rs 3.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 400 X Price starts at Rs 2.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 390 Adventure engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm & 37 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 400 X engine makes power & torque 40 PS @ 8000 rpm & 37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. KTM offers the 390 Adventure in 2 colours. The 390 Adventure mileage is around 27.9 kmpl. The Scrambler 400 X mileage is around 34 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less