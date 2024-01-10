Saved Articles

KTM 390 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

In 2024 KTM 390 Adventure or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

390 Adventure
KTM 390 Adventure
STD
₹3.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Astral
₹3.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm47 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
60 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
37 Nm @ 7000 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
373.2 cc648 cc
Clutch
PASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically OperatedWet, multi-plate
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC EngineParallel twin, 4 stroke, SOHC, Air-Oil Cooled
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
12
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
89 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,73,4054,04,920
Ex-Showroom Price
3,28,2863,54,398
RTO
26,26228,882
Insurance
18,85721,640
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,0258,703

