In 2026 KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] or Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 3.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Price starts at Rs. 4.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 390 Adventure [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm. On the other hand, Shotgun 650 engine makes power & torque 47.65 PS PS & 52 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Shotgun 650 in 4 colours. The 390 Adventure [2020-2025] mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Shotgun 650 mileage is around 22 kmpl.
390 Adventure [2020-2025] vs Shotgun 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|390 adventure [2020-2025]
|Shotgun 650
|Brand
|KTM
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 3.42 Lakhs
|₹ 4.01 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|22 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|373 cc
|648 cc
|Power
|43.5 PS PS
|47.65 PS PS