In 2024 KTM 390 Adventure or Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 390 Adventure Price starts at Rs 3.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs 2.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 390 Adventure engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm & 37 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Interceptor 650 engine makes power & torque 47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm & 52 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively. KTM offers the 390 Adventure in 2 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The 390 Adventure mileage is around 27.9 kmpl. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 33.17 kmpl.