KTM 390 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

In 2024 KTM 390 Adventure or Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

390 Adventure
KTM 390 Adventure
STD
₹3.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Orange Crush
₹2.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm
Stroke
60 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
37 Nm @ 7000 rpm52 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
373.2 cc648 cc
Clutch
PASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically OperatedSlipper Clutch
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC EngineParallel twin, 4-stroke, single overhead cam, air/oil-cooled
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Bore
89 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,73,4053,24,946
Ex-Showroom Price
3,28,2862,81,518
RTO
26,26223,151
Insurance
18,85720,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,0256,984

  Hero Splendor Plus

  Yamaha MT-15

  Royal Enfield Classic 350

  Honda Activa 6G

  Yamaha R15 V4

    Latest News

    Image of Kawasaki Ninja 400 used for representational purposes only.
    Kawasaki announces offers of upto 60,000. Check all the details
    10 Jan 2024
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to be the most affordable 650 cc motorcycle in the lineup. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/Motopilot_e)
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 spotted ahead of launch. Check details
    6 Jan 2024
    The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure test mule reveals a slimmer, more Dakar Rally-inspired motorcycle with possibly a 21-inch front wheel
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure spotted testing in near-production avatar. Check out key changes
    13 Dec 2023
    The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure was spotted testing in India for the first time hinting at a launch later this year
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure spotted testing in India for the first time
    7 Jan 2024
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
    2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
    5 Jun 2023
    The newly-launched Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 sits a notch above the Interceptor, the other 650cc offering from the brand.
    Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Comparison between Royal Enfield's two 650cc bikes
    8 Feb 2023
