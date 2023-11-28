In 2024 KTM 390 Adventure or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 KTM 390 Adventure or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
KTM 390 Adventure Price starts at Rs 3.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs 2.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
390 Adventure engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm & 37 Nm @ 7000 rpm.
On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm & 36 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively.
KTM offers the 390 Adventure in 2 colours.
KTM offers the RC 390 in 1 colour.
The 390 Adventure mileage is around 27.9 kmpl.
The RC 390 mileage is around 26.0 kmpl.
