HomeCompare Bikes390 Adventure vs RC 390

KTM 390 Adventure vs KTM RC 390

In 2024 KTM 390 Adventure or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

390 Adventure
KTM 390 Adventure
STD
₹3.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
RC 390
KTM RC 390
BS6
₹2.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm60 mm
Max Torque
37 Nm @ 7000 rpm36 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
373.2 cc373.3 cc
Clutch
PASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically OperatedAssist & Slipper
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
89 mm89 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,73,4053,17,779
Ex-Showroom Price
3,28,2862,77,517
RTO
26,26222,201
Insurance
18,85718,061
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,0256,830

