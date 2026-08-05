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HomeCompare Bikes390 Adventure [2020-2025] vs 390 Duke

KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] vs KTM 390 Duke

In 2026 KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] or KTM 390 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 3.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the KTM 390 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 390 Adventure [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm. On the other hand, 390 Duke engine makes power & torque 41.5 PS PS & 33.5 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 390 Duke in 2 colours. The 390 Adventure [2020-2025] mileage is around 30 kmpl. The 390 Duke mileage is around 28.9 kmpl.
390 Adventure [2020-2025] vs 390 Duke Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 390 adventure [2020-2025] 390 duke
BrandKTMKTM
Price₹ 3.42 Lakhs₹ 2.77 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl28.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity373 cc349 cc
Power43.5 PS PS41.5 PS PS

Filters
390 Adventure [2020-2025]
KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025]
STD
₹3.42 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
390 Duke
KTM 390 Duke
STD
₹2.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L14.5 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm183 mm
Length
2154 mm-
Wheelbase
1430 mm1354 mm
Kerb Weight
1430 mm168 kg
Height
1400 mm-
Saddle Height
855 mm800 mm
Width
900 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :- 130/80-17Front :- 110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
406 km-
Max Speed
180 kmph167 kmph
Max Power
43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm41.5 PS@ 8600
Stroke
60 mm56.15 mm
Max Torque
37 Nm @ 7000 rpm33.5 Nm@ 7000
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
373 cc349 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
Clutch
PASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically OperatedAssist & Slipper
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
89 mm89 mm
Front Suspension
WP Apex 43 mm Upside DownUSD
Rear Suspension
WP Apex Shock AbsorberMonoshock
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalTFT- Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
DigitalSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Toothed Footpegs, Turn-by-turn navigation (Optional),Ride-by-wire
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
TFT5 Inch, TFT
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,90,6573,23,526
Ex-Showroom Price
3,41,8772,77,268
RTO
27,88023,759
Insurance
20,90022,499
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,3966,953
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with featuresQuick acceleration

Cons

Lacks low-end torqueHigh seat height

390 Duke Comparison with other bikes

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KTM 390 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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390 Duke vs Speed 400
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KTM 390 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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390 Duke vs RS 457

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Latest Car & Bike News

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
The 390 Adventure looks identical to the 390 Adventure X but the colour schemes are borrowed from the 390 Adventure S.
KTM 390 Adventure with 350cc engine Review: More Affordable, Less Exciting?
9 May 2026
The new 349.32 cc engine derived from the 399 cc LC4c platform promises high performance, despite slight drop in power and torque figures, which is expected to continue to deliver the ready-to-race DNA of the bike.
How KTM 390 Duke and 390 Adventure could be game-changers with the new 350 cc engine? An explainer
21 Apr 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
The 2026 KTM 390 Adventure has reached dealerships in a new Ebony Black paint scheme.
2026 KTM 390 Adventure spotted at dealership in new Ebony Black colour option
3 Aug 2026
The only visual difference between the 390 Duke and 390 Duke R is the chassis colour. The R variant gets the chassis finished in orange.
2026 KTM 390 Duke Review: Smaller Engine, Same Madness?
10 May 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R unveiled at India Bike Week: Engine, features, price launch details
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 1290 Super ADventure S motorcycle rivals the likes BMW R 1300 GS and Ducati Multistrada V4. It is aimed towards those looking for a tourer bike.
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S launched. What the second most expensive KTM in India offers
15 Nov 2024
KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
5 Jun 2023
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