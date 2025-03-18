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HomeCompare Bikes390 Adventure [2020-2025] vs 250 Adventure [2020-2025]

KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] vs KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025]

In 2026 KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] or KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 3.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). 390 Adventure [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm. On the other hand, 250 Adventure [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 30 PS PS & 24 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Adventure [2020-2025] in 2 colours. The 390 Adventure [2020-2025] mileage is around 30 kmpl. The 250 Adventure [2020-2025] mileage is around 38.12 kmpl.
390 Adventure [2020-2025] vs 250 Adventure [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 390 adventure [2020-2025] 250 adventure [2020-2025]
BrandKTMKTM
Price₹ 3.42 Lakhs₹ 2.49 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl38.12 kmpl
Engine Capacity373 cc248 cc
Power43.5 PS PS30 PS PS

Filters
390 Adventure [2020-2025]
KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025]
STD
₹3.42 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
250 Adventure [2020-2025]
KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025]
STD
₹2.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L14.5 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm200 mm
Length
2154 mm2154 mm
Wheelbase
1430 mm1430 mm
Kerb Weight
1430 mm177 kg
Height
1400 mm1263 mm
Saddle Height
855 mm855 mm
Width
900 mm900 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :- 130/80-17Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
406 km449.5 km
Max Speed
180 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm30 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm61.1 mm
Max Torque
37 Nm @ 7000 rpm24 Nm @7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
373 cc248.76 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC EngineSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4V DOHC Engine
Clutch
PASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically OperatedPASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically Operated
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
89 mm72 mm
Front Suspension
WP Apex 43 mm Upside DownWP Apex 43 mm Upside down Suspension
Rear Suspension
WP Apex Shock AbsorberWP Apex Shock Absorber
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
DigitalSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Toothed Footpegs, Turn-by-turn navigation (Optional),LCD Display
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
TFT-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,90,6572,80,596
Ex-Showroom Price
3,41,8772,49,134
RTO
27,88020,462
Insurance
20,90011,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,3966,031
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with featuresQuick acceleration

Cons

Lacks low-end torqueHigh seat height

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Hero XPulse 210 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Which ADV offers the best value for money?
18 Mar 2025
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
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The 390 Adventure looks identical to the 390 Adventure X but the colour schemes are borrowed from the 390 Adventure S.
KTM 390 Adventure with 350cc engine Review: More Affordable, Less Exciting?
9 May 2026
The 2025 KTM 250 Adventure gets an underbelly exhaust which is protected to avoid rock chips and other damage while off-roading.
2025 KTM 250 Adventure: Key improvements that make the ADV a better off-roader
6 Feb 2025
The 2025 KTM 250 Adventure will share the engine with the 250 Duke.
2025 KTM 250 Adventure spotted ahead of launch. Check details
8 Oct 2024
The 2026 KTM 390 Adventure has reached dealerships in a new Ebony Black paint scheme.
2026 KTM 390 Adventure spotted at dealership in new Ebony Black colour option
3 Aug 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R unveiled at India Bike Week: Engine, features, price launch details
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 1290 Super ADventure S motorcycle rivals the likes BMW R 1300 GS and Ducati Multistrada V4. It is aimed towards those looking for a tourer bike.
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S launched. What the second most expensive KTM in India offers
15 Nov 2024
KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
5 Jun 2023
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