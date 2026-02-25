In 2026 KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] or KTM 250 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 3.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 390 Adventure [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm. On the other hand, 250 Duke engine makes power & torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. The 390 Adventure [2020-2025] mileage is around 30 kmpl. The 250 Duke mileage is around 30.08 kmpl.
390 Adventure [2020-2025] vs 250 Duke Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|390 adventure [2020-2025]
|250 duke
|Brand
|KTM
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 3.42 Lakhs
|₹ 2.17 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|30.08 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|373 cc
|250 cc
|Power
|43.5 PS PS
|31 PS PS