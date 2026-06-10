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HomeCompare Bikes390 Duke vs F77 [2022-2024]

KTM 390 Duke vs Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]

In 2026 KTM 390 Duke or Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 390 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). 390 Duke engine makes power and torque 41.5 PS PS & 33.5 Nm. KTM offers the 390 Duke in 2 colours. Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. The 390 Duke mileage is around 28.9 kmpl. F77 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 307 km/charge.
390 Duke vs F77 [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 390 duke F77 [2022-2024]
BrandKTMUltraviolette
Price₹ 2.77 Lakhs₹ 3.8 Lakhs
Range-307 km/charge
Mileage28.9 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity349 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
390 Duke
KTM 390 Duke
STD
₹2.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
F77 [2022-2024]
Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]
STD
₹3.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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KTM 390 Duke Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L-
Ground Clearance
183 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1354 mm1340 mm
Kerb Weight
168 kg197 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm800 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
167 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
41.5 PS@ 8600-
Stroke
56.15 mm-
Max Torque
33.5 Nm@ 7000-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Assist & Slipper-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 SpeedSingle reduction helical gear box
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
89 mm-
Chassis
Split Steel Trellis FrameSteel Trellis with Aluminium Bulk Head
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMonoshock - preload adjustable
Front Suspension
USDUpside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mm
Features
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
TFT- DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Ride-by-wireAdditional Features Of VariantRide Modes
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
5 Inch, TFTMulti-function 5" TFT
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,23,5263,99,632
Ex-Showroom Price
2,77,2683,80,000
RTO
23,7590
Insurance
22,49919,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,9538,589
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Attractive price Sticky tyres offer superb grip Tech package

Cons

Vibrations Poor low-speed tractability

390 Duke Comparison with other bikes

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KTM 390 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
390 Duke vs Speed 400
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KTM 390 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia RS 457undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.22 - 4.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
390 Duke vs RS 457

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Latest Car & Bike News

On June 6, 2026, Ultraviolette's F77 Mach 2 became the first Indian production motorcycle to complete a lap of the Isle of Man TT Mountain Circuit.
Ultraviolette F77 becomes first Indian production motorcycle to complete Isle of Man TT Mountain Circuit
10 Jun 2026
The new 349.32 cc engine derived from the 399 cc LC4c platform promises high performance, despite slight drop in power and torque figures, which is expected to continue to deliver the ready-to-race DNA of the bike.
How KTM 390 Duke and 390 Adventure could be game-changers with the new 350 cc engine? An explainer
21 Apr 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
The only visual difference between the 390 Duke and 390 Duke R is the chassis colour. The R variant gets the chassis finished in orange.
2026 KTM 390 Duke Review: Smaller Engine, Same Madness?
10 May 2026
Ultraviolette’s new cashback programme rewards petrol two-wheeler owners who switch to the F77 or X-47.
Ultraviolette launches ‘Kill the Petrol Bill’ cashback programme for F77 and X-47 buyers
6 Jun 2026
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12 Apr 2026
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Latest Videos

The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R unveiled at India Bike Week: Engine, features, price launch details
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 1290 Super ADventure S motorcycle rivals the likes BMW R 1300 GS and Ducati Multistrada V4. It is aimed towards those looking for a tourer bike.
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S launched. What the second most expensive KTM in India offers
15 Nov 2024
Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
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Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle has been launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.80 lakh. Here is our review whether it is worth the price tag.
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