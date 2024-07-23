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KTM 390 Duke vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

In 2026 KTM 390 Duke or Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 390 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 390 Duke engine makes power and torque 41.5 PS PS & 33.5 Nm. On the other hand, Interceptor 650 engine makes power & torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 390 Duke in 2 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The 390 Duke mileage is around 28.9 kmpl. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
390 Duke vs Interceptor 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 390 duke Interceptor 650
BrandKTMRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.77 Lakhs₹ 3.15 Lakhs
Mileage28.9 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity349 cc647.95 cc
Power41.5 PS PS47.4 PS PS

Filters
390 Duke
KTM 390 Duke
STD
₹2.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Canyon Red
₹3.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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KTM 390 Duke Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L13.7 L
Ground Clearance
183 mm174 mm
Wheelbase
1354 mm1398 mm
Kerb Weight
168 kg218 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm804 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
167 kmph212 kmph
Max Power
41.5 PS@ 860047.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
56.15 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
33.5 Nm@ 700052.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349 cc647.95 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHCInline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Assist & SlipperWet multi plate
No Of Cylinders
12
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
89 mm78 mm
Chassis
Split Steel Trellis Frame-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
MonoshockTwin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload
Front Suspension
USDTelescopic forks
Features
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
TFT- DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Ride-by-wirePaper element, Forced lubrication, Wet sump with pump driven oil delivery
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
5 Inch, TFT-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,23,5263,80,598
Ex-Showroom Price
2,77,2683,32,073
RTO
23,75927,096
Insurance
22,49921,429
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,9538,180
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Attractive price Sticky tyres offer superb grip Tech package

Cons

Vibrations Poor low-speed tractability

390 Duke Comparison with other bikes

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KTM 390 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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390 Duke vs RS 457

Interceptor 650 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Himalayan 450
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Scrambler 400 Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Scrambler 400 X
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Shotgun 650
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Continental GT 650
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs 42 Bobber
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Speed 400

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Latest Car & Bike News

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear will share its underpinnings with the Interceptor 650.
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16 Aug 2024
The new 349.32 cc engine derived from the 399 cc LC4c platform promises high performance, despite slight drop in power and torque figures, which is expected to continue to deliver the ready-to-race DNA of the bike.
How KTM 390 Duke and 390 Adventure could be game-changers with the new 350 cc engine? An explainer
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The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
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The only visual difference between the 390 Duke and 390 Duke R is the chassis colour. The R variant gets the chassis finished in orange.
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3 Dec 2024
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Latest Videos

The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
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