In 2024 KTM 390 Duke or KTM 390 Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 390 Duke Price starts at Rs 3.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 390 Adventure Price starts at Rs 3.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 390 Duke engine makes power and torque 46 PS @ 9000 rpm & 39 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, 390 Adventure engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm & 37 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. KTM offers the 390 Adventure in 2 colours. The 390 Duke mileage is around 28.40 kmpl. The 390 Adventure mileage is around 27.9 kmpl.