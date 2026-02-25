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HomeCompare Bikes250 Duke vs Adventure [2024]

KTM 250 Duke vs Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

In 2026 KTM 250 Duke or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Duke engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The 250 Duke mileage is around 41.0 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
250 Duke vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 250 duke Adventure [2024]
BrandKTMYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 2.05 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage41.0 kmpl33.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity248 cc334 cc
Power30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS29.60 PS PS

Filters
250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke
BS6
₹2.05 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L-
Ground Clearance
185 mm-
Wheelbase
13571465 mm
Dry Weight
161.9 kg-
Saddle Height
830 mm815 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-150/60-17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Highway Mileage
35.66 kmpl-
City Mileage
41 kmpl-
Max Power
30 PS @ 9000 rpm29.6 PS
Stroke
61.1 mm-
Max Torque
24 Nm @ 7500 rpm29.84 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
248.8 cc334 cc
Clutch
Assist &amp; Slipper-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6-SPEED
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
72 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Split Steel Trellis Frame-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
WP-MonoshockMonoshock Absorber With Linkage, 7-Step Adjustable Pre Load
Front Suspension
WP-Open Cartridge USD Ø 43 mmTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,63,3272,25,980
Ex-Showroom Price
2,28,7361,98,111
RTO
18,62915,848
Insurance
11,91812,021
Accessories Charges
4,0440
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,6594,857

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Latest Car & Bike News

KTM 250 Duke gets two new colour schemes for 2026.
2026 KTM 250 Duke launched in 2 new colours, priced at 2.14 lakh
25 Feb 2026
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19 Mar 2025
The KTM 250 Duke last retailed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.45 lakh, and is now <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 more expensive carrying an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh
KTM 250 Duke gets more expensive by 5,000
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The 2023 Yezdi Adventure gets the new Whiteout paint scheme inspired by the snowy terrain
Yezdi Adventure & Scrambler get new colours for MY2023, priced from 2.10 lakh
2 Feb 2023
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  News

Latest Videos

The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
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