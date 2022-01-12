|Max Power
|30 PS @ 9000 rpm
|30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
|Stroke
|61.1 mm
|65 mm
|Max Torque
|24 Nm @ 7500 rpm
|29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|248.8 cc
|334 cc
|Clutch
|Assist & Slipper
|-
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
|Single cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|-
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|6 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|72 mm
|81 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹2,63,327
|₹2,37,260
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,28,736
|₹2,09,900
|RTO
|₹18,629
|₹16,792
|Insurance
|₹11,918
|₹10,568
|Accessories Charges
|₹4,044
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹5,659
|₹5,099