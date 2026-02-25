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HomeCompare Bikes250 Duke vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

KTM 250 Duke vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 KTM 250 Duke or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Duke engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The 250 Duke mileage is around 41.0 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
250 Duke vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 250 duke Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandKTMYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 2.05 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage41.0 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity248 cc334 cc
Power30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS29.77 PS PS

Filters
250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke
BS6
₹2.05 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L12.5 L
Ground Clearance
185 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
13571403 mm
Dry Weight
161.9 kg-
Saddle Height
830 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Highway Mileage
35.66 kmpl-
City Mileage
41 kmpl-
Max Power
30 PS @ 9000 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm65 mm
Max Torque
24 Nm @ 7500 rpm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
248.8 cc334 cc
Clutch
Assist &amp; SlipperWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHCSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
72 mm81 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Split Steel Trellis FrameDouble Cradle
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
WP-MonoshockMono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Front Suspension
WP-Open Cartridge USD Ø 43 mmTelescopic Fork & Coil spring
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,63,3272,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
2,28,7361,95,345
RTO
18,62915,627
Insurance
11,91811,975
Accessories Charges
4,0440
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,6594,792

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KTM 250 Duke gets more expensive by 5,000
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2 Feb 2023
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