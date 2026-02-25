In 2026 KTM 250 Duke or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Duke engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. The 250 Duke mileage is around 41.0 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
250 Duke vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|250 duke
|Roadster
|Brand
|KTM
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 2.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.0 kmpl
|29.06 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS
|29.1 PS PS