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KTM 250 Duke vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2026 KTM 250 Duke or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Duke engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. The 250 Duke mileage is around 41.0 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
250 Duke vs Roadster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 250 duke Roadster
BrandKTMYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 2.05 Lakhs₹ 1.94 Lakhs
Mileage41.0 kmpl29.06 kmpl
Engine Capacity248 cc334 cc
Power30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS29.1 PS PS

Filters
250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke
BS6
₹2.05 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Sharkskin Blue
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L12.5 L
Ground Clearance
185 mm171 mm
Wheelbase
13571440 mm
Dry Weight
161.9 kg-
Saddle Height
830 mm795 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Highway Mileage
35.66 kmpl-
City Mileage
41 kmpl-
Max Power
30 PS @ 9000 rpm29.1 PS
Stroke
61.1 mm65 mm
Max Torque
24 Nm @ 7500 rpm29.62 Nm @ 6000
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
248.8 cc334 cc
Clutch
Assist &amp; SlipperAssist & Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
72 mm81 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Split Steel Trellis Frame-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
WP-MonoshockDual shocks
Front Suspension
WP-Open Cartridge USD Ø 43 mmTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,63,3272,20,995
Ex-Showroom Price
2,28,7361,93,565
RTO
18,62915,485
Insurance
11,91811,945
Accessories Charges
4,0440
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,6594,750

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Latest Car & Bike News

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13 Feb 2026
The KTM 250 Duke last retailed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.45 lakh, and is now <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 more expensive carrying an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh
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